Annamalai ‘lauds’ Premalatha for speech on violence, drug culture in front of CM

COIMBATORE: The BJP on Friday latched on to DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth’s recent controversial statement that described the current DMK regime as flawless barring incidents of sexual violence and prevalence of drug culture, with TN BJP former president K Annamalai lauding her for speaking her mind.

Annamalai said, “We must appreciate Premalatha Vijayakanth because she spoke the truth in front of Chief Minister M K Stalin.” Annamalai questioned whether Stalin accepted Premalatha’s stand on the deepathoon issue in Thiruparankundram.

The former IPS officer was speaking at an event where a report titled ‘From Representation to Institution Building – A Transformative Model of Constituency Governance in Coimbatore South’ was released on Friday. The report, prepared by Delhi-based think tank Civic Policy Forum, highlights BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan’s work on social welfare schemes during her tenure as the legislator.

Annamalai said the report focuses on five key schemes introduced by Vanathi Srinivasan in Coimbatore South constituency. He alleged that Stalin’s son-in-law Sabareesan was touring the state accompanied by government officials to monitor election work.