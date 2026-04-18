'Cheque-style' pamphlets of AIADMK promises distributed in Attur seized

SALEM: Cheque-like pamphlets carrying AIADMK's poll promises were seized by officials in Keeripatti under the Attur assembly constituency after complaints were raised about their distribution to the public.

Officials said Suganya (35), councillor of Ward 3 in Keeripatti town panchayat, and Padmavathi (42) of AIADMK were allegedly seen distributing pamphlets designed to resemble cheque books, with printed 'cheque leaves' carrying monetary figures linked to the party's election assurances.

Sources said one set of pamphlets mentioned a sum of Rs 2,000 'to the women of Tamil Nadu', reflecting the party's promise of monthly financial assistance, while another mentioned Rs 10,000 'to families of Tamil Nadu' as a one-time relief aimed at helping households manage inflation and recent price rise.

Following complaints, District Election Officer and Collector A Arun Thamburaj ordered an immediate inquiry into the matter and directed officials to take appropriate action. Subsequently, a flying squad intercepted the distribution and seized around 100 such booklets, which were later handed over to the Malliyakarai police.

Police said the seized materials have been produced before the Attur court, and the further course of action will be decided based on the court's directions. AIADMK has fielded sitting MLA A P Jayasankaran as its candidate from Attur constituency.