DMK spreading false ideas about delimitation: EPS

SALEM: “Even after the centre made it clear in Parliament that delimitation will not affect Tamil Nadu and that its representation will in fact increase, Chief Minister M K Stalin is pushing a false narrative ahead of the election,” said AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami while campaigning in Salem on Friday.

Elaborating on delimitation, he said that as per the centre’s clarification in the Parliament, the number of Parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu is set to increase from 39 to 59 and the state’s share would rise from 7.18% to 7.23%.

He alleged that despite this, the DMK was continuing to spread misinformation and create unnecessary fear among the public for electoral gains. He also questioned calls to hoist black flags, stating that such appeals had not found support among the public.

Responding to the CM’s statement that no one from the South could become the prime minister after delimitation, he said the claim was misleading and added that it was due to decisions taken during M Karunanidhi’s tenure that leaders like G K Moopanar did not get the opportunity to become PM, and that A P J Abdul Kalam was not supported for a second term.