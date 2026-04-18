Each street speaks of DMK government’s achievements: Kamal

CHENNAI: MNM president Kamal Haasan campaigned for DMK candidates in several Assembly constituencies in the city, including Chepauk-Triplicane, Harbour, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Kolathur and Villivakkam on Friday evening.

Speaking at Harbour, Kamal said he had returned to campaign again to ensure that Chief Minister MK Stalin comes back to power. He said the presence of people at the meeting showed their genuine wish for the continuation of the present government.

He said there was no need to list Stalin’s achievements, as they are visible in every street and reported in newspapers. Each headline, he said, reflects the work done by the government. He added that even suggestions made by smaller parties like his were implemented.

Kamal said DMK stands strong at a time when many negative developments are taking place in politics. He called the party a symbol of stability and progress. He also said he feels proud to be part of the Dravidian movement. Urging voters to support DMK, he said politics is not just for leaders, but for the people too.