Faced with festering troubles, farmers have mixed opinion on DMK govt’s performance

TIRUCHY: To beat the scorching sun, both candidates and farmers from the villages along the banks of the Cauvery River leading to the Kallanai Anicut — the world’s oldest functioning dam, built by Chola king Karikala Cholan — began their day’s work a little early in the morning.

Despite the cool morning breeze, a candidate contesting from the Srirangam seat who was out for campaigning and Saravanakumar, a farmer from Panayapuram in Tiruchy, who was preparing his land to sow gingelly seeds during summer, were both seen sweating profusely.

However, while the contestant has to exert himself only for the next 10 days until the election is over, farmers like Saravanakumar have to toil throughout their lives to make a living.

“This is the reality for lakhs of farmers in the delta region, particularly small and marginal. We provide food grains for the entire country, and we are left at the mercy of nature and promises of governments. If one of them fail us, the other may extend a helping hand. But if both fail, it is the farming community that has to bear the brunt,” says Saravananakumar, lamenting that the farming community is reeling under lack of income despite repeated promises and schemes.

“Hard work bears fruit, but it is not entirely true as far as agriculture is concerned,” says K Veerabathran, a farmer from Thiruvalarsolai village. “A gale had devastated the banana trees I cultivated in an acre of leased land a few years back. Till today, I am unable to repay the money borrowed. Middlemen make the most money out of our hard work, as we are unable to fix a price for our produce,” he said.