INTERVIEW | Dynastic politics narrative has failed, only public acceptance matters: Anbil Mahesh

School Education Minister and Thiruverumbur DMK candidate Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi speaks to TNIE’s Pearson Lenekar SR on criticism over dynastic politics, teacher vacancies, concerns over learning outcomes and the three-language policy. Edited excerpts:

The DMK faces criticism over dynastic politics, with successive generations from a political family holding power. How do you respond?

Elections are decided by people, not by family background. If people don’t accept you, you cannot win. People have accepted us, which is why we have been elected. In my case, my victory margin increased from about 16,000 votes in 2016 to nearly 49,000 votes in 2021. That reflects trust in performance. This narrative has failed, but the BJP still believes it will work in Tamil Nadu. Across India, even in the BJP, there are leaders whose family members are in politics. Ultimately, only public acceptance matters.

Tiruchy East is under your district, and Vijay is contesting there. Is the DMK facing a tougher contest this time?

After filing nomination, Vijay has not visited the constituency again. Even his cadres are struggling without support. Our candidate, Inigo Irudhayaraj, walks for more than 10 hours a day, meeting people on the ground. We are confident of victory.