'Noble effort derailed': Modi blames DMK, Congress for Women’s Bill defeat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his government’s Women’s Reservation Bill was a “noble effort” that was “derailed” by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Indian National Congress, accusing them of turning it into a “target of hatred and petty politics”.

Addressing a poll rally in Coimbatore, the Prime Minister, while targeting the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu and the Congress over the Bill’s defeat in the Lok Sabha on Friday, asked, “Why does it trouble DMK, Congress to see ordinary women rise?”

He said he had personally appealed to opposition parties to support the Bill and had even offered to give them credit, adding, “I only wanted sisters from ordinary families to come to Parliament and Assemblies in good numbers.”