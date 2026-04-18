PM Modi, Amit Shah 'lied' to nation; hid 'diabolical' idea behind women's reservation bill: Rahul Gandhi in TN rally

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday reiterated his allegation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah "lied" to the nation regarding the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, claiming it was about women's reservation.

Addressing an election rally in Tamil Nadu's Ranipet, a day after the bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha by the Opposition, the Congress leader alleged that hidden behind the claims regarding women's reservation was a "diabolical idea" to change the nation's electoral map and weaken the states.

"Yesterday, you might have seen what PM Modi, and Home Miniser Amit Shah were trying to do in Parliament. They told the nation a lie, they said they were trying to pass a bill for women's representation. But hidden behind that bill was a diabolical idea," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader further said what was attempted by the BJP-led Centre was an "anti-national act."

"They wanted to change no of seats that each state gets. They wanted to weaken south Indian states, weaken north eastern states and weaken smaller states...what the BJP was trying to do yesterday was an anti-national act, and it was against the union of states," he said.