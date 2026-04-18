Probe on into QR code bribery claims against Harbour AIADMK candidate: EC

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday informed the Madras High Court that an FIR has been registered and investigations are under way into the complaints against AIADMK candidate in Harbour Assembly constituency for allegedly distributing QR code for bribing the voters.

The submission was made by standing counsel for the ECI Niranjan Rajagopalan when a petition filed by advocate K Raveendran seeking action against alleged distribution of QR code to transfer Rs 10,000 to the electors to vote in favour of AIADMK candidate ‘Royapuram’ R Manohar in the April 23 election. “The ECI will take the matter to its logical conclusion,” the counsel submitted.

He said even though the officials of the flying squad visited two spots from where the complaints were received, they could not find anything as alleged.

Recording the submissions, the bench disposed of the petition.

The petitioner had alleged that a QR code carrying a ‘unique serial number’ with a promise that the bearer will receive a sum of Rs 10,000 might be exchanged on social media even after the permitted campaigning hours and also after 6 pm on April 21. He said such act of distribution of QR code to the voters is a “clear attempt to induce the voters” through monetary gratification which amounts to bribery.

He noted the actual transfer of money is being deferred until after the polling takes place; such inducement of the voters is a violation of section 123 (1) of the Representation of People Act, 1951 and section 170 and 173 of the BNS 2023.