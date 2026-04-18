'Sengottaiyan is a DMK spy': Palaniswami’s sharp attack at Gobichettipalayam rally

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami launched a sharp attack on former MLA K. A. Sengottaiyan during a campaign rally in Katcherymedu for Gobichettipalayam constituency candidate V.B. Prabhu on Saturday. He asserted that strict party discipline would be enforced, warning that “anyone who does not abide by party law will be expelled.”

Addressing a large gathering, Palaniswami praised candidate Prabhu, contrasting him with the former MLA. Recalling the leadership style of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, he said the party had always rewarded loyalty and discipline.

He accused Sengottaiyan of fostering internal divisions, alleging jealousy and attempts to block the growth of other party members. Palaniswami claimed that several leaders left the party due to Sengottaiyan’s actions and described reinducting him into the party as a mistake.

The AIADMK leader also raised questions about Sengottaiyan’s wealth and alleged that complaints had been made against him in the past. He further escalated his criticism by accusing him of acting as a “spy” for the rival Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Palaniswami also targeted the ruling DMK government over rising prices, alleging that inflation had burdened the public. He outlined several development initiatives and welfare promises, including expanding the Athikadavu–Avinashi water project, improving irrigation by linking ponds, and establishing storage facilities for agricultural produce.