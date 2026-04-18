Thirumal locals to boycott elections over quarry ops

MADURAI: Residents of Thirumal village threatened to boycott the assembly election, and tried to handover their voter ID cards at the collectorate on Friday, in protest against quarries functioning in their area. They also staged a sit-in-protest in front of the collectorate, demanding action.

The villagers claimed that though the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed authorities to inspect the quarries, and submit the report on March 30, it has not been done so far.

VP Kaniyan, a resident of the village, told TNIE that over 300 families are residing in Thirumal and agriculture was their primary occupation. Amid growing concerns over quarry operations in the area, the Department of Pollution Control conducted a public hearing on September 18, 2025 during which villagers submitting 400 petitions opposing grant of permission for the proposed quarry, he said. A resolution in this regard was also passed during the Grama Sabha meeting held on October 2.

"Despite this, the department of geology and mining granted permission to a private firm to operate quarries in the region. In response, the villagers staged several protests, but alleged that no action was taken by the authorities. Subsequently, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, in an order dated March 10, directed the authorities to inspect the quarry and submit a report on or before March 30. However, officials have yet to comply with the order." he added.

Following the protest, authorities of the district administration formed a committee, and assured the villagers that an inspection would be held on May 9. After the assurance, the villagers called dispersed from the spot.