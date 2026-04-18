TN polls: Lost 2, won 5; pugilist back in the ring for another bout

CHENNAI: Long before D Jayakumar’s arrival, the campaign reached fever pitch in the streets of Royapuram. Outside an Amma Unavagam near Stanley Government Hospital, cadres and supporters gathered, turning the modest space into a makeshift stage with film songs filling the summer air.

A lookalike of MG Ramachandran kept the mood alive with familiar gestures and dialogues. The nostalgia soon gave way to newer campaign tracks and dance performances — a shift from past to the present — as the veteran AIADMK leader entered the scene.

The former minister slipped seamlessly into the crowd, greeting many by their names. Royapuram is his home turf, where he has lost only twice (1996 and 2021) in the seven elections he contested since 1991 — building a rare hold for over three decades in a Chennai constituency. His campaign leans heavily on continuity and personal connections forged over the years. In Aaduthotti, a dense cluster of narrow lanes and tightly packed homes, that connection is most visible.

At its entrance, he openly acknowledges that the locality, which has a sizeable minority population, gave him fewer votes in 2021, when he lost by a margin of nearly 28,000 votes to DMK’s ‘Idream’ R Murthy. Jayakumar had blamed the BJP for his loss after 25 years. “I was the uncrowned king of Royapuram. I lost because of the BJP alliance,” he had famously said.

Though his party is back in alliance with the national party, Jayakumar is determined to try everything he can to get support from the minorities. “After that, I made it a point to keep coming back. I have visited over 300 times in the last five years. How many times did the current MLA come?” he asks.