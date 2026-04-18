Traffic curbs in Kovai city ahead of PM visit; Rahul to arrive in Tiruchy

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police banned heavy vehicle movement on Avinashi Road between 3 pm and 8 pm on Saturday due to the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Coimbatore.
The police department has made extensive security arrangements and announced traffic diversions. As many as 2,600 police personnel have been deployed for the security arrangements.
The road leading to the airport will be closed to public access from 4 pm. In a release, the city police stated that no private vehicles, taxis, or call taxis would be allowed to enter the airport premises or drop passengers at the terminal entrance from 4pm to 8pm.
Passengers with flights scheduled during this period are advised to reach the airport before 4 pm. No vehicles, including taxis, will be permitted to park on the airport premises. The total ban on the entry of heavy vehicles into the city limits will be in effect from 8am to 8pm on Saturday.
Heavy vehicles and buses entering the city from Salem, Erode and Tirupur will be diverted at Neelambur. Instead of using the Avinashi Road, vehicles must take the bypass through Chinthamanipudur, Ondipudur and Singanallur to enter the city.
Buses and heavy vehicles exiting via the Avinashi Road must take a U-turn at Lakshmi Mills Junction and proceed through Puliyakulam, Ramanathapuram and Singanallur to reach the Salem-Kochi National Highway.
Small vehicles coming from Neelambur can turn at Thottipalayam Pirivu and proceed through Kalapatti Four Roads and Vilankurichi to enter the city. Outbound LMVs on the Avinashi Road should take a U-turn at Tidel Park Junction and use the Kamarajar Road and the Singanallur Road to reach their destinations.
Security tightened in Tiruchy for RaGa’s campaign today
Tiruchy: Thuraiyur has been placed under tight security ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s campaign on Saturday evening. He is scheduled to address a public meeting in support of party candidate Lenin Prasath in the constituency.
Sources said Rahul will reach Tiruchy from Chennai by a special flight at 3.45 pm, and will head to Thuraiyur around 4.05 pm by helicopter. His campaign programme will run from 4.15 pm to 5.10 pm, after which he will depart for Delhi at 5.40 pm.
A helipad has been set up at a private school located about 1.5 km from the meeting venue on the Perambalur Road. The entire area has been transformed into a high-security zone with layered protection. A official from the district police told TNIE,
“Nearly 300 police personnel, 100 home guards, 20 CRPF personnel, along with three bomb disposal squads, have been deployed around both the helipad and the venue.” The visit marks Rahul Gandhi’s return to Tiruchy after a long gap of several years.