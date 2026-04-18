Traffic curbs in Kovai city ahead of PM visit; Rahul to arrive in Tiruchy

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police banned heavy vehicle movement on Avinashi Road between 3 pm and 8 pm on Saturday due to the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Coimbatore.

The police department has made extensive security arrangements and announced traffic diversions. As many as 2,600 police personnel have been deployed for the security arrangements.

The road leading to the airport will be closed to public access from 4 pm. In a release, the city police stated that no private vehicles, taxis, or call taxis would be allowed to enter the airport premises or drop passengers at the terminal entrance from 4pm to 8pm.