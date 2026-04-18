Udhayanidhi Stalin accuses Centre of withholding Rs 3,000 crore in education funds for Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday accused the BJP-led Union government of withholding funds due to the state and “depriving” Tamil Nadu of its rights.

Speaking at an election rally in Gobichettipalayam in Erode district, the DMK youth wing leader said the Centre had allegedly not released around Rs 3,000 crore meant for education.

“They have taken away all our rights,” he charged.

Referring to the proposed delimitation exercise, he said Chief Minister M. K. Stalin was among the first in the country to oppose the move. He also described it as a “major win” for the INDIA bloc, claiming the proposal failed to progress in the Lok Sabha due to opposition resistance.

Highlighting the DMK government’s welfare initiatives, he said the “Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai” scheme, which provides monthly financial assistance to women, would be increased to Rs 2,000 if the party is re-elected.

He also alleged that the BJP and AIADMK had attempted to block the scheme through legal challenges, adding that over 1.3 crore women are currently benefiting from it.

He further said the breakfast scheme for government school students would be extended up to Class 8, and announced that more than 35 lakh college students in the state would receive free laptops if the DMK returns to power.

He also referred to the “Illatharasi” promise, under which non-income tax-paying women would receive Rs 8,000 worth of coupons to purchase or replace household appliances of their choice.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls for its 234 Assembly constituencies on April 23, with vote counting scheduled for May 4.

(With inputs from PTI)