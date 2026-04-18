Vijay’s TVK gets police nod for Tiruchirappalli campaign with 27 conditions

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor-turned-politician Vijay has been granted permission by the Tiruchirappalli City Police to hold his election campaign in the city on Sunday, subject to 27 conditions imposed to maintain law and order.

According to official sources, Vijay is scheduled to arrive in Tiruchirappalli from Chennai by a special aircraft. He will begin his campaign in an open-top vehicle, addressing gatherings at key points including Wireless Road near the airport, KK Nagar Bus Stand, and Kottapattu.

The planned route of the procession will cover several prominent areas of the city, including the airport vicinity, Wireless Road, KK Nagar, Kajamalai, Kozhipannai Road, and Kottapattu, before concluding at the airport. The campaign has been permitted between 3 pm and 8 pm.

Election authorities and city police have cleared the event with strict conditions in place to ensure crowd management and public safety.

Earlier this week, Vijay released TVK’s election manifesto, unveiling a series of welfare-oriented promises ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for April 23. Among the key announcements was a monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 for women heads of households and provisions of gold and silk sarees for brides from economically weaker families.

Positioning his party as an alternative to established political formations, Vijay emphasised what he described as “honest governance” and criticised rival parties for what he called repetitive and populist manifesto promises.