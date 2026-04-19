'Family nepotism' will never do good; Our government will end DMK's corruption: Amit Shah at TN roadshow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah intensified the NDA’s campaign in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, holding a high-profile roadshow in the Modakurichi Assembly constituency. Campaigning for BJP candidate Kirthika Shivkumar, Shah launched a scathing attack on the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), accusing the ruling state government of deep-seated corruption and nepotism.

Expressing strong confidence in the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) electoral prospects in the state, Shah promised a clean-up of the current administration. "Our government will end the DMK's corruption... I want to appeal to ensure the victory of the NDA's BJP candidate, Kirthika Shivkumar, with a landslide victory," he told the gathered supporters.

A central theme of Shah’s address was his criticism of the 'dynastic' nature of the DMK leadership. He claimed that Chief Minister MK Stalin’s primary objective was to secure power for the next generation of his family.

"MK Stalin wants to make his son (Udhayanidhi Stalin) the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu," Shah said. "First M. Karunanidhi, then Stalin, and now his son. This family nepotism will never do good for the people of Tamil Nadu."