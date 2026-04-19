'Family nepotism' will never do good; Our government will end DMK's corruption: Amit Shah at TN roadshow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah intensified the NDA’s campaign in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, holding a high-profile roadshow in the Modakurichi Assembly constituency. Campaigning for BJP candidate Kirthika Shivkumar, Shah launched a scathing attack on the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), accusing the ruling state government of deep-seated corruption and nepotism.
Expressing strong confidence in the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) electoral prospects in the state, Shah promised a clean-up of the current administration. "Our government will end the DMK's corruption... I want to appeal to ensure the victory of the NDA's BJP candidate, Kirthika Shivkumar, with a landslide victory," he told the gathered supporters.
A central theme of Shah’s address was his criticism of the 'dynastic' nature of the DMK leadership. He claimed that Chief Minister MK Stalin’s primary objective was to secure power for the next generation of his family.
"MK Stalin wants to make his son (Udhayanidhi Stalin) the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu," Shah said. "First M. Karunanidhi, then Stalin, and now his son. This family nepotism will never do good for the people of Tamil Nadu."
The Home Minister also targeted the opposition on the issue of legislative representation for women. He accused both the Congress and the DMK of actively blocking progress and hindering Tamil Nadu’s growth in terms of parliamentary seats.
"Congress and DMK stopped women from coming to Parliament, and they also declined the seat increment of Tamil Nadu," Shah alleged. He offered a counter-guarantee from the Prime Minister: "We assure on behalf of Narendra Modi that we will do justice with Tamil Nadu and India's women and defeat the Congress and DMK's plan."
Turning to the state's political future, Shah reaffirmed the strength of the partnership between the NDA and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). He projected a victory for the alliance under the leadership of Edappadi K. Palaniswami.
"We are confident of forming an NDA government here, together with the AIADMK, under the leadership of Edappadi Palaniswami," Shah stated, adding that the alliance is resolved to "bring back the lost glory of Tamil Nadu under the leadership of PM Modi" and improve the state's law and order situation.
(With inputs from ANI)