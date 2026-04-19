TVK backs independent candidate in Edappadi constituency

Actor-politician Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, has announced support for an independent candidate in the Edappadi Assembly constituency.

In a statement shared on X on Sunday, Vijay urged voters in Salem district to back K. Premakumar, a former administrator of his fan club.

Referring to him as “our own brother”, Vijay said Premakumar, who is contesting on the “television box” symbol, should be seen as the party’s “candidate in spirit”.