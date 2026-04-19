TVK backs independent candidate in Edappadi constituency

Actor-politician Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, has announced support for an independent candidate in the Edappadi Assembly constituency.
In a statement shared on X on Sunday, Vijay urged voters in Salem district to back K. Premakumar, a former administrator of his fan club.
Referring to him as “our own brother”, Vijay said Premakumar, who is contesting on the “television box” symbol, should be seen as the party’s “candidate in spirit”.
The appeal carried a strong political message, with Vijay calling on supporters to secure a win that would serve as a “right lesson” to those who allegedly tried to suppress the party’s symbol through “crooked means”.
TVK’s official nominee for the seat, Arun Kumar, had his nomination rejected by the Election Commission on technical grounds.
The Edappadi constituency remains a key stronghold of Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the AIADMK general secretary, and is considered a Vanniyar-dominated region.
(With inputs from PTI)