AIADMK has ‘surrendered’ to BJP, alleges Rahul Gandhi in Kanniyakumari rally

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the AIADMK leadership had “surrendered” to the BJP owing to “corruption”, and claimed that the regional party was now acting as a conduit for the BJP’s entry into Tamil Nadu.

Addressing an election rally in Kanniyakumari, Gandhi said the RSS, “which hates Dravadian ideology, also plans to rule Tamil Nadu”.

Gandhi asserted that every State must retain its voice and autonomy. “People of each state should run their state. But the BJP does not think like this. it believes is one tradition, one language and one history,” the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

He added that Tamil Nadu should be governed by its own people, in line with the principles of decentralised governance.

Gandhi further alleged that US President Donald Trump had sought to influence Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, he claimed, in turn attempted to control Tamil Nadu through AIADMK chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

The Congress leader said that the DMK-Congress alliance remained committed to safeguarding the Tamil language, culture, and history.

(With inputs from PTI)