Anbumani Ramadoss outlines prohibition plan, welfare measures for Tamil Nadu

Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday said that his party, the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), in alliance with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), has prepared a structured plan to introduce prohibition in phases and eliminate narcotics across Tamil Nadu within three months if voted to power in the April 23 Assembly elections.

In a statement, he asserted that the proposed measures would ensure that women and children can move freely and safely at all times across the state.

Ramadoss further said that constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), including the AIADMK and PMK, have developed policy initiatives aimed at improving farmers’ livelihoods, strengthening the education and healthcare sectors, and expanding employment opportunities for educated youth in both public and private sectors.

He added that the implementation of these initiatives would help transform Tamil Nadu into a developed state.

Highlighting social justice measures, he said the alliance would undertake a caste-based census and address the demands of various categories of government employees, including teachers, police personnel, transport workers, noon-meal staff, part-time teachers, guest lecturers, temporary government workers, fair-price shop employees, sugar mill workers, village assistants and panchayat secretaries.

Describing the political stakes, Ramadoss noted that while elections in Tamil Nadu are often seen as festive occasions, this contest is being viewed as a decisive battle between justice and injustice.

(With inputs from PTI)