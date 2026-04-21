'DMK successfully countered attempts to create confusion': Kanimozhi confident DMK will retain power

DMK MP Kanimozhi on Tuesday accused the Centre of attempting to “create confusion” in the run-up to the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, but asserted that her party had effectively countered such moves and remained on course for victory.

Speaking ahead of polling, Kanimozhi alleged that measures such as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, along with enforcement actions like raids, were being used to intimidate and mislead voters. “There have been efforts to create confusion on multiple fronts, including SIR, but the DMK has acted proactively and successfully navigated these challenges,” she said.

Projecting confidence in the party’s prospects, she added that the DMK-led alliance would return to power, with Chief Minister M. K. Stalin set to secure another term. “We are certain of forming the government,” she said.

Earlier in the day, Stalin conducted a morning walk campaign in Chennai’s Kannagi Nagar, where he drew significant crowds on the final day of electioneering. Residents gathered in large numbers to interact with the Chief Minister and express their support.

In recent days, Stalin has also intensified his criticism of the Centre over the proposed delimitation exercise, describing it as an attempt to “punish” states like Tamil Nadu that have successfully controlled population growth while achieving strong industrial performance.

His remarks followed the failure of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill to pass in Parliament after it fell short of the required two-thirds majority, effectively stalling delimitation-related reforms.

Tamil Nadu is scheduled to vote in a single phase on April 23, with the ruling DMK-led alliance facing the NDA, led in the state by Edappadi K. Palaniswami. Votes will be counted on May 4.

(With inputs from ANI)