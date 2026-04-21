High-octane Tamil Nadu poll campaign ends, silent period begins ahead of April 23 vote

The high-intensity campaign for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections concluded at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, ushering in the mandatory 48-hour “silent period” ahead of polling on April 23.

During this period, political parties and candidates are prohibited from holding public meetings, processions, or issuing campaign-related advertisements. An official confirmed that the Model Code of Conduct, which came into force upon the announcement of the election, will remain in effect until the completion of the electoral process.

Polling on April 23 will be followed by counting of votes on May 4, with results scheduled to be declared the same day. Security has been stepped up across sensitive constituencies in the state.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin brought his campaign to a close with voter outreach in the Kolathur constituency, from where he is contesting. In a post on social media platform X, he described himself as a “danger” to those who, in his words, betray Tamil Nadu or attempt to obstruct its development. He also alleged that the Centre’s push for delimitation was aimed at “punishing” high-performing states such as Tamil Nadu.

DMK deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi, speaking in Thoothukudi, expressed confidence that the party would retain power.

On the opposition side, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who leads the NDA campaign in the state, wrapped up his tour in western Tamil Nadu, appealing to voters to unseat what he termed a “corrupt DMK regime” and end “family rule.”

The campaign saw extensive participation from national and regional leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and several chief ministers and former chief ministers, who crisscrossed the state holding rallies and roadshows in support of their respective alliances.