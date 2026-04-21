Kharge accuses Modi of 'terrorising' Opposition, alleges misuse of central agencies

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday intensified his criticism of Narendra Modi, accusing the Prime Minister of “terrorising” political parties and the public through the alleged misuse of government machinery and central investigative agencies.

Speaking at a press conference in Chennai alongside K.C. Venugopal, the Congress president initially used the word “terrorist” while attacking the AIADMK’s alliance with the BJP. He later clarified that he did not intend to use the term literally, stating instead that the Prime Minister was “terrorising” the democratic fabric of the country.

“He is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist in the literal sense,” Kharge said, adding that the government was misusing its authority to target opposition parties.

Kharge also alleged that institutions such as the Election Commission were functioning as an “extension of the BJP office” and accused the Prime Minister of violating the Model Code of Conduct in the final phase of the election campaign. He further claimed that central agencies, including the CBI, ED and the Income Tax Department, were being used to intimidate political opponents.

Turning to legislative issues, Kharge criticised the Centre over the Constitution Amendment Bill linked to women’s reservation. He argued that the government was misleading the public, noting that the Women’s Reservation Bill had already been passed unanimously in 2023.

“If the government is sincere, it can implement 33 per cent reservation for women within the existing 543 Lok Sabha seats. Why delay it?” he asked.