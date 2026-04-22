AIADMK candidate stages protest against alleged cash distribution by Senthil Balaji in Coimbatore South

AIADMK candidate for Coimbatore South Assembly constituency, Amman K Arjunan, on Wednesday, accused his rival and former state minister V Senthil Balaji of distributing cash to influence voters in the constituency.

Arjunan staged a dharna in front of the Coimbatore district collectorate, alleging widespread distribution of money and demanded appropriate action against those responsible for the violation of the model code of conduct.

He claimed that the "men from Karur" were caught distributing money to the voters in Coimbatore and expressed concern over the rampant distribution of cash for votes in several parts in the constituency.

Senthil Balaji, however, denied saying if the opposition party had evidence, then it should submit it to the Election Commission of India.

AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan claimed that no action was taken despite crores of rupees being seized.

"Is the Coimbatore south election heading for a cancellation?" Sathya asked in a post on the social media platform 'X.'

Meanwhile, collector Pawan Kumar said immediate action was taken on complaints of political parties.

Over 116 flying squads and 90 surveillence teams have been deployed in Coimbatore district since the MCC came into effect, he added.