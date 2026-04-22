INTEVIEW | BJP will register its best performance this time in Tamil Nadu: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal says BJP will register its best performance in the poll and NDA will secure two-thirds of the seats in Tamil Nadu Assembly, in an interview with Subashini Vijayakumar & Pon Vasanth BA. Edited excerpts:

If you have to summarise your poll pitch in a nutshell, what would you say? What has been your assessment from your visits to many places in Tamil Nadu?

The people are looking for an end to corruption, misgovernance, deteriorating law and order situation, the drug menace and crimes against children and women. They say enough is enough. The DMK-led alliance is fighting like cats and dogs, propagating falsehoods and intending to make Udhayanidhi Stalin the next chief minister of Tamil Nadu. The people of the state will never accept them.

They have no vision for Tamil Nadu and their entire campaign is focused on attacking Delhi or attacking me personally.

And today their partner (Mallikarjun) Kharge Ji, the Congress president, has called Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi a terrorist. He’s a democratically elected leader of the world’s largest democracy. This crosses every line of political decency. It is a blatant violation of model code of conduct. The Congress and its allies must be held fully accountable and face strict consequences.

On the other hand, you have an alliance (NDA) that works like a family where seat sharing happens seamlessly without a single murmur. What Tamil Nadu people want is a good government. A government which is development-oriented. A government which takes Tamil Nadu to its true potential. We are a strong alliance, which will work in partnership to draw the best of both Tamil Nadu and central schemes, so that Tamil Nadu prospers and the people of Tamil Nadu have a bright future.

BJP will register its best performance and NDA will secure two-third of the seats or more.