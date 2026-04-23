Airfare skyrockets as Tamils fly back home to vote

TIRUCHY: As Tamils residing in Gulf nations, Singapore and Malaysia travel to the central region of Tamil Nadu including Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Ariyalur and Peramblur to cast their votes in the 2026 Assembly elections on April 23, airfares have skyrocketed with fares almost doubling across all sectors. However, Tamils in Kuwait are having a hard time in travelling to Tamil Nadu due to limited flight availability amid the ongoing conflict.

Lakhs of Tamils are employed in Gulf, Singapore, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Dubai, Sharjah, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, and Muscat. Airlines such as Air India Express, Scoot Air, Indigo Air, Sri Lankan Air operates around 12 services a day to these destinations.

“The fares of Singapore, Dubai flights have doubled. Airlines are charging up to Rs 30,000 to Singapore now, which was Rs 15,000 few days ago. Similarly, the fares on Dubai- Tiruchy sector have gone to Rs 30,000, from Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 earlier,” said Nargis Beham from Al Parvez Travels.

J John, RL Travels in Tiruchy, said several Tamil families are arriving from various destinations, even from Australia. “Four of my relatives have arrived in Tiruchy from Australia to cast their votes,” he stated.

He also said “Kuala Lumpur flights have been witnessing full occupancy for the last few days. Fares have increased to Rs 55,000 to from Rs 46,000 (two-way). In domestic, fares from Chennai to Tiruchy and Madurai have also increased considerably,” John added.

Unlike last year, Tamils are showing interest in casting their votes, travel agents said. Moreover, since Friday and Saturday - the day after polling - fall on a weekend in many Gulf countries, several Tamils have availed leave one or two days before and after April 23, to travel to their home towns to cast votes and spend a few more days with their family.