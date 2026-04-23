Booth-level machinery set to decide Tiruchy poll battle as parties ramp up ground game

TIRUCHY: With major parties achieving near-total booth coverage and new entrants scrambling to match scale, Tiruchy’s electoral battle is set to be decided as much by ground-level machinery as by campaign optics.

Months before the polling schedule was announced, the two Dravidian majors started to put in place a robust booth-level mechanism, training agents (BLAs) workshops and video modules on voter verification, roll checking and polling procedures. Booth-wise voter lists, photocopied records and stationery kits have been distributed, while internal monitoring systems are ready to track turnout through the day.

A senior DMK functionary said the party conducted “mandal-level mega conferences” to train cadres, as per instructions of party chief MK Stalin.

A booth agent, A Raja, said the party’s role in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls had given it a granular understanding of voters. “We know who was added and deleted, and in many booths we have a fair sense of voting patterns,” he said.