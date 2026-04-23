DMDK's Premalatha seeks to reclaim Captain’s Vriddhachalam seat in TN polls

VRIDDHACHALAM: The long-pending demand to carve out a separate district with Vriddhachalam as headquarters has emerged as a key election issue, with candidates across parties promising action if elected.

The constituency has also drawn attention due to DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth contesting here for the second time, seeking her first win from a seat that once marked the party’s entry into the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Electoral history shows a mixed pattern, with the Tamil Nadu Toilers Party winning the first election in 1952, followed by Congress five times, AIADMK three, DMK twice and DMDK twice. Janata Party, PMK and an independent have also won once each.

According to ECI, the constituency has 2.4 lakh voters, including 1.2 lakh men, 1.2 lakh women and 22 third gender voters. The demand for district status has been raised for nearly two decades. “We have been demanding a separate district for nearly two decades.

Even Chief Minister MK Stalin assured during the previous Assembly election campaign that it would be formed within 100 days, but even after five years, it has not been fulfilled,” said Thanga Thanavel, lawyer and organiser of Vriddhachalam District Awareness Movement.

He alleged that two leaders from Cuddalore district belonging to major Dravidian parties were indirectly opposing the move. “They want Neyveli to remain in Cuddalore district. They do not understand the hardship faced by people here, who have to travel over 100km to reach the district headquarters. Kallakurichi, which was carved out seven years ago, has seen development, but our demand remains unfulfilled,” he said.