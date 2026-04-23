DMDK's Premalatha seeks to reclaim Captain’s Vriddhachalam seat in TN polls

VRIDDHACHALAM: The long-pending demand to carve out a separate district with Vriddhachalam as headquarters has emerged as a key election issue, with candidates across parties promising action if elected.
The constituency has also drawn attention due to DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth contesting here for the second time, seeking her first win from a seat that once marked the party’s entry into the Tamil Nadu Assembly.
Electoral history shows a mixed pattern, with the Tamil Nadu Toilers Party winning the first election in 1952, followed by Congress five times, AIADMK three, DMK twice and DMDK twice. Janata Party, PMK and an independent have also won once each.
According to ECI, the constituency has 2.4 lakh voters, including 1.2 lakh men, 1.2 lakh women and 22 third gender voters. The demand for district status has been raised for nearly two decades. “We have been demanding a separate district for nearly two decades.
Even Chief Minister MK Stalin assured during the previous Assembly election campaign that it would be formed within 100 days, but even after five years, it has not been fulfilled,” said Thanga Thanavel, lawyer and organiser of Vriddhachalam District Awareness Movement.
He alleged that two leaders from Cuddalore district belonging to major Dravidian parties were indirectly opposing the move. “They want Neyveli to remain in Cuddalore district. They do not understand the hardship faced by people here, who have to travel over 100km to reach the district headquarters. Kallakurichi, which was carved out seven years ago, has seen development, but our demand remains unfulfilled,” he said.
Agriculture and livestock farming are the primary occupations in the region, while cashew cultivation is carried out on a large scale, next only to Panruti. Ceramic industries also contribute to the local economy. A ceramic industrial estate spread over 100 acres was established in 1965, along with a government institution offering a diploma in ceramic manufacturing, a course available only at this centre in Tamil Nadu.
“Nearly 5,000 people depend on ceramic units directly and indirectly. Production has declined due to lack of sand and government support,” said A Balasundaram, a producer. He also requested the government to take steps to market the products, stating that it would help increase production and create more employment opportunities. Workers said they now procure sand from Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and other parts of TN.
Civic issues have also been raised. NS Asokan, president of a tribal welfare association, said, “Waste management by the municipality is not adequate. Sewage entering Manimuthar River is a concern. A treatment plant is needed, as people consider the river sacred and take a dip while visiting the Virudhagiriswarar temple.”
The constituency has held political significance since 2006, when DMDK founder Vijayakanth contested and won here, opening the party’s account in the Assembly. The party retained the seat in 2011, but finished fourth in 2016. In 2021, Premalatha Vijayakanth contested and finished third. This is the first Assembly election after Vijayakanth’s death in 2023.
Premalatha is contesting again, this time with the support of DMK and its allies, after the seat was allotted to her despite Congress MLA R Radhakrishnan being the sitting member. She said, “I will work to make Vriddhachalam a separate district. Since Captain was MLA, I have been visiting the constituency regularly. I will stay here and travel to Chennai weekly.”
Her main rival, PMK candidate P Tamilarasi Adhimolam of NDA is contesting from the constituency for the second time, having previously contested in 2016, also promised similar measures. “I will also work to make Vriddhachalam a separate district. I will establish a government women’s college, upgrade the hospital here and set up a new government hospital in Veppur. People can meet me daily at my office as I am a native of this place,” she said.
Observers say the contest is close, with Premalatha drawing support from DMK and alliance votes, while Tamilarasi relies on AIADMK and Vanniyar support. Votes polled by NTK (Ananthi Dhandapani), TVK (S Vijay) and TaVK (EN Arivazhagan) are expected to influence the outcome. A total of 18 candidates are in the fray.
Though there were reports of a rift between Premalatha and Thol Thirumavalavan, his campaign in the constituency and subsequent clarification have strengthened her prospects. The exit of Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi from DMK-led alliance is also seen as a setback for Premalatha.