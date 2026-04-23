Forest department on full alert to ensure safe polling in TN's Anamalai Tiger Reserve

COIMBATORE/NILGIRIS: The forest department has taken precautions to ward off wild elephants near polling booths set up in the Manombolly and Valparai forest ranges of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR). The areas near 40 polling booths in these ranges are being frequented by wild elephants.

Three forest department staff have been deployed at each polling booth set up at schools. Also six vehicles have been stationed in these two forest ranges for the prompt transport of staff in case of an emergency.

“The staff will guard the polling booths from Wednesday evening, 6 pm, to Thursday evening, 6 pm, to ensure safe polling. We have also arranged six vehicles with three staff each. They will be available at any time to patrol and chase away wild elephants if they move towards polling booths and human habitations across the Valparai plateau.

The elephants will be chased away by honking and raising voices. Since the wild elephant migration has yet to commence, only a few elephants are currently camping in both these ranges. We expect limited elephant movement,” said Suresh Krishna, Forest Range Officer, Valparai.