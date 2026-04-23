Independents face long odds in pursuit of elusive victory in TN polls

COIMBATORE: In Tamil Nadu’s tightly contested electoral landscape, dominated by the Dravidian majors and their alliances, independent candidates have struggled to find space, so much so that none has won an Assembly seat in nearly two decades.

The last time an independent candidate secured a victory in the Assembly election was way back in 2006 when T Ramachandran won from the Thalli constituency. Since then, despite hundreds of independents entering the fray in successive elections, none has been able to repeat that feat.

Political observers attribute this to the growing dominance of established parties, backed by strong alliances, well-funded campaigns and deeply entrenched voter loyalties. These factors have made it increasingly difficult for independents to compete on equal footing.

Even so, the appeal of independent candidacy endures. Each election cycle sees several individuals stepping forward, often driven by local issues, grassroots backing and the desire to offer an alternative to mainstream politics. Many campaign with limited resources, relying instead on personal outreach and familiarity within their constituencies.

For some voters, independents represent accessibility and direct accountability — qualities that can appear distant in larger party setups. However, converting this goodwill into votes has remained a challenge.