Off the cuff | Cash is king

In Tiruchy West, cash-for-votes is no longer a hushed matter. The rate doing rounds is Rs 2,000 per voter by a major party and it’s unfolding in plain sight at street corners, small party offices, and clusters of workers surrounded by locals. Not everyone gets through though. Those turned away argue, only to be told they were seen at rival meetings. The defence is instant — “We just went to see that newly formed party, but our vote is still yours.” What follows is persuasion in real time. Some fail, while some convince and collect. For something meant to be discreet, the process looks remarkably open almost as if secrecy has been quietly retired this election.

Pearson Lenekar SR