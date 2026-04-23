Painted doves in TVK rally spark outrage in TN's Tiruchy

CHENNAI: A flutter of wings meant to symbolise peace, freedom and hope has instead stirred unease in the charged election season after visuals from actor-politician Vijay’s campaign in Tiruchy showed doves being painted in party colours before being released into the air.

Videos that have circulated widely on social media over the past two days show TVK cadres handling white doves and colouring their feathers in red and yellow shades resembling the party flag.

In one clip, a cadre is seen holding a bird while its wings, tail feathers and body are dyed. In another, Vijay is seen releasing one of the birds during a roadshow-style campaign event.

The incident has triggered outrage among animal welfare activists, who say the use of live animals as political props reflects a dangerous disregard for animal safety and ethics.

Experts say that birds are highly sensitive creatures and applying chemical colours or dyes to feathers can be harmful. Toxic pigments may be ingested when birds preen themselves, while rough handling can cause stress, injury and trauma.

TN Animal Welfare Board member Shruti Vinod Raj condemned the act and said efforts were being taken to identify those responsible.“This is a highly condemnable act. Animals and birds cannot be used for publicity or political symbolism. We are trying to find out the person who painted the birds so that a formal complaint can be lodged,” she said.