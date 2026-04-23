PMK split turns into ‘Senior vs Junior Ramadoss’ electoral showdown in nine constituencies

SALEM: A direct ‘Senior vs Junior Ramadoss’ contest between S Ramadoss and his son Anbumani Ramadoss in nine constituencies has turned the PMK’s internal split into an electoral test, with concerns that a divided voter base could dent its prospects in the 2026 Assembly elections.

The Anbumani-led PMK faction is contesting 18 seats as part of the NDA, retaining the party name and its widely recognised ‘Mango’ symbol. In contrast, S Ramadoss, having lost control of the party name and symbol, has fielded candidates under the banner of the All India Jananayaka Pathukaapu Kazhagam (AJPK), using the ‘cylinder’ symbol, in alliance with VK Sasikala’s All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AIPTMMK).

The split traces back to early 2025, when S Ramadoss demoted Anbumani over differences in leadership appointments. The rift escalated in September 2025, with the founder expelling his son and declaring himself party president.

However, the Election Commission recognised Anbumani as the official head of the PMK and authorised signatory, while the courts allowed his faction to retain the party name and symbol for the 2026 elections, leaving senior Ramadoss to operate separately.