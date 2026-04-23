PMK split turns into ‘Senior vs Junior Ramadoss’ electoral showdown in nine constituencies

SALEM: A direct ‘Senior vs Junior Ramadoss’ contest between S Ramadoss and his son Anbumani Ramadoss in nine constituencies has turned the PMK’s internal split into an electoral test, with concerns that a divided voter base could dent its prospects in the 2026 Assembly elections.
The Anbumani-led PMK faction is contesting 18 seats as part of the NDA, retaining the party name and its widely recognised ‘Mango’ symbol. In contrast, S Ramadoss, having lost control of the party name and symbol, has fielded candidates under the banner of the All India Jananayaka Pathukaapu Kazhagam (AJPK), using the ‘cylinder’ symbol, in alliance with VK Sasikala’s All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AIPTMMK).
The split traces back to early 2025, when S Ramadoss demoted Anbumani over differences in leadership appointments. The rift escalated in September 2025, with the founder expelling his son and declaring himself party president.
However, the Election Commission recognised Anbumani as the official head of the PMK and authorised signatory, while the courts allowed his faction to retain the party name and symbol for the 2026 elections, leaving senior Ramadoss to operate separately.
The fallout has translated into direct contests in nine constituencies. Key battlegrounds include Dharmapuri (Dharmapuri district) and Salem West (Salem district), both won by the PMK in 2021, along with Uthiramerur (Kancheepuram), Polur (Tiruvannamalai), Vikravandi and Gingee (Villupuram), Jayankondam (Ariyalur), Kattumannarkoil (Cuddalore) and Kilvelur (Nagapattinam).
Of these, five lie in northern Tamil Nadu, two in the central belt and one in the western region. The northern belt, where the Vanniyar community forms a dominant support base for the PMK, is expected to be particularly sensitive to any vote split. The 2021 election offers context, with undivided PMK contesting 23 seats under the NDA and winning five.
Of its MLAs, three — SP Venkateshwaran, S Sadhasivam and C Sivakumar — have backed Anbumani, with two renominated. Dharmapuri, won by Venkateshwaran in 2021, is now a key seat where Sowmya Anbumani is contesting. On the other side, GK Mani and Arul Ramadoss backed S Ramadoss; while Mani is not in the fray, Arul Ramadoss is contesting again from Salem West, making it a closely watched seat.
Campaigning has remained largely issue-focused, with both sides avoiding personal attacks. However, the Anbumani camp has the advantage of the familiar ‘Mango’ symbol, while the senior Ramadoss faction is still building recall for the ‘cylinder’ symbol. The absence of sustained campaigning by S Ramadoss has added to the challenge.
A PMK functionary said, “Ramadoss says the party was taken away from him, something he built with blood and sweat. Cadres and the public are with Anbumani.”
Leaders in the senior Ramadoss camp, however, remain confident. In Salem West, Arul Ramadoss said, “We are not worried about the party name or symbol. I have taken the cylinder symbol to every household, and the support is encouraging. People will look at my work over last 5 years.”
However, PMK candidate for Salem West and ex-MLA M Karthe dismissed the rival faction’s impact.
“Their candidates will not affect our chances. The cadres, the public and the symbol are with us. We have seen earlier that candidates who win with party symbols struggle when contesting independently. The same will happen this time,” he said.
In Dharmapuri, Sowmya Anbumani faces A Saravanan, a long-time associate of S Ramadoss, though party sources say the symbol advantage could be decisive. In Kilvelur, where PMK general secretary Vadivel Ravanan is contesting, the rival candidate is not seen as a major threat. Salem West, however, is expected to be a closer contest, with Arul Ramadoss likely to draw a share of votes.
Political observer Tharasu Shyam said, “At best, a few candidates may get notable vote shares, but they can split votes and affect PMK’s chances in close contests. In multi-corner fights, such splits often benefit the ruling alliance.”
Constituencies facing the electoral test
Key battlegrounds include Dharmapuri (Dharmapuri district) and Salem West (Salem district), both won by the PMK in 2021, along with Uthiramerur (Kancheepuram), Polur (Tiruvannamalai), Vikravandi and Gingee (Villupuram), Jayankondam (Ariyalur), Kattumannarkoil (Cuddalore) and Kilvelur (Nagapattinam)