Rs 79 lakh seized from Mylapore DMK candidate’s aide; NGO files complaint

CHENNAI: The election flying squad on Wednesday seized Rs 78.93 lakh in cash from the residence of Sathyamurthy, an aide to DMK’s Mylapore candidate Dha Velu, in Mandaveli. Officials said a search was carried out at an apartment in Mandavelipakkam with armed police protection following a tip-off about suspected cash distribution.

During the initial search, the team recovered documents allegedly indicating the distribution of money to alliance party workers and plans to disburse cash to voters in the Mandaveli area.

Further searches led to the recovery of bundles of Rs 500 notes, reportedly concealed in the kitchen and bedroom. The squad also found envelopes allegedly prepared for distribution to party functionaries and a cash-counting machine at the premises. Sathyamurthy is being questioned, and further investigation is under way.

Meanwhile, anti-corruption NGO Arappor Iyakkam filed a complaint with Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik, seeking cancellation of polls in Alangulam, Mylapore and Thirumangalam.

In its complaint, the organisation cited three instances backed by video and audio evidence: alleged cash distribution by an AIADMK functionary in Alangulam, the seizure in Mylapore, and an audio clip purportedly indicating cash distribution in Thirumangalam.