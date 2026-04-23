Stalin inspects DMK poll war room at Anna Arivalayam on election day

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday visited the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, to review the election war room established for the 2026 Assembly polls.

According to officials, the Chief Minister inspected the control room operations and reviewed how incoming calls were being handled. The facility has been set up to streamline election coordination and respond quickly to queries, complaints, and feedback from party workers across the state. A dedicated helpline has also been introduced to improve communication within the party network during the election period.

On polling day, Stalin also urged citizens to actively participate in the democratic process. In a message posted on X, he called on voters to cast their ballots, stressing that voting would shape the future of Tamil Nadu.

He described voting as more than a routine civic duty, saying it represents a commitment to safeguarding democratic values such as secularism, social justice, equality, and state rights.

Stalin is contesting in a politically competitive environment, facing challengers from All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Naam Tamilar Katchi, and the newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, led by actor-turned-politician Vijay. His constituency has drawn significant attention due to the multi-cornered contest.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, Stalin secured a decisive victory in Kolathur, winning over 61 percent of the vote and defeating his nearest rival by a margin exceeding 70,000 votes.