Tamil Nadu rolls out voter signline, accessible Form 7A to aid deaf, visually impaired voters

CHENNAI: In a significant step towards accessible elections, the department for welfare of differently-abled has introduced a voter signline to assist deaf voters on polling day. The service will be available on Thursday from 7am to 6pm via WhatsApp video call on 9498345350.

The initiative will enable communication between polling officials and hearing-impaired voters through sign language interpreters.

Activists said they had repeatedly urged the State Election Commission to provide sign language interpreters at state and district-level control rooms during the State Steering Committee on Accessible Elections (SSCAE) meeting.

While a few districts, including Vellore, had announced measures, they were not implemented uniformly. With this move, the differently-abled welfare department aims to bridge the gap and make the voting process more inclusive for deaf voters.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has made Form 7A, containing the list of candidates in the same order as on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), available in a screen reader-accessible format. Hosted on the Tamil Nadu CEO’s website, the form is presented as constituency-wise HTML tables that can be accessed using screen readers or text-to-speech (TTS), benefiting the majority of visually impaired voters who do not read Braille and can use computers.