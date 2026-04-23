TN polls: Top film stars, leaders vote early as Stalin says, ‘Tamil will win’

Senior political leaders and film personalities were among the early voters as polling began for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on Thursday.

Voting across all 234 constituencies commenced at 7am, with Chief Minister MK Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami casting their ballots in the morning.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, PMK’s Anbumani Ramadoss and DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth were also among those who voted early.

Several prominent actors, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajith Kumar, R Sarathkumar, Radhika Sarathkumar, Dhanush and Sivakarthikeyan, were seen at their respective polling stations in Chennai.

The chief minister, who cast his vote along with his wife Durga Stalin and Deputy CM Udhayanidhi at the SIET college polling station here said, "Tamil Nadu will win."

Apparently, he was referring to his often-repeated remark of the present poll battle being a "contest between the Tamil Nadu team and Delhi team."

"I have cast my vote. Similarly, all the people of Tamil Nadu must perform their democratic duty without fail," Stalin told reporters, and the proceeded to say, "Tamil will win", with his raised fist.

Voting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election across 234 segments commenced at 7 AM on Thursday.

The DMK, which heads the Secular Progressive Alliance, is seeking to retain power, and is leading a multi-party coalition that includes Congress, Left parties and the VCK.

The AIADMK, heading the National Democratic Alliance, on the other hand, is pushing for a return to power with allies BJP, AMMK and PMK, among others, in tow.

Actor Vijay-led TVK is attempting to break the decades-long tradition of the DMK and AIADMK alternatively ruling the state and form its government.