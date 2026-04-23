TN verdict on three-way race today, CEO bets on ‘best ever’ turnout

CHENNAI: After weeks of high-intensity campaign, 5.67 crore voters across Tamil Nadu will cast their ballots to decide the fate of 4,654 candidates for 234 seats on Thursday (today). The election for the 17th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has turned into a three-cornered contest involving the DMK-led alliance, the AIADMK-BJP coalition, and actor Vijay’s newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

Chief Minister MK Stalin is seeking a second term by framing the election as a pivotal struggle for state autonomy against an authoritarian centre, while AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami has teamed up with BJP to pitch the benefits of a “double-engine government” for the state’s growth. Actor-politician Vijay has emerged as the dark horse, banking on youth mobilisation and presenting himself as a transformative alternative to the traditional power blocs.

A notable 14,59,039 first-time voters are expected to play a critical role, with many young people showing strong enthusiasm to vote. With around 74 lakh names deleted during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the turnout may rise due to a reduced electorate base, though the actual participation levels will determine the final outcome.

When asked about her expectations regarding the voter turnout, Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik, addressing a press conference at the state secretariat on Wednesday, said, ‘highest ever’. The CEO said there are 5,949 sensitive polling booths in 3,025 locations across the state.