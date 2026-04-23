Will DMK’s local face breach AIADMK fort in Avinashi as irrigation project delay angers farmers

TIRUPPUR: On the eastern boundary of the Avinashi (SC) constituency, at the entrance of Thulukkamuthur village, a flex board put up by the Athikadavu–Avinashi Project Agitation Committee catches our eye. Even though this project has been implemented, the farmers have not removed the board.

As the blazing summer sun refuses to relent, the reason becomes clear — one of the two ponds in the village has gone bone dry because it has not been linked under the Athikadavu-Avinashi Ground Water Recharge and Irrigation Project. Farmers in the village are demanding the second phase of the project to be implemented soon so that both the ponds are linked and they get water for irrigation.

This issue is not limited to this village, but throughout the constituency. Waterbodies have not been included in this scheme in many villages.

“The Athikadavu-Avinashi project, which has been implemented at a cost of about `1,900 crore, is providing water to 1,045 waterbodies in Erode, Tiruppur, and Coimbatore districts. However, about 1,400 water bodies are not included in the first phase of the project in the above districts.

Under Avinashi constituency alone, around 120 water bodies have been left out of the project in various villages. As a result, there is greenery only in areas containing water bodies that receive water under this scheme. Drought runs rampant in areas where the waterbodies are not included.