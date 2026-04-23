Will DMK’s local face breach AIADMK fort in Avinashi as irrigation project delay angers farmers

TIRUPPUR: On the eastern boundary of the Avinashi (SC) constituency, at the entrance of Thulukkamuthur village, a flex board put up by the Athikadavu–Avinashi Project Agitation Committee catches our eye. Even though this project has been implemented, the farmers have not removed the board.
As the blazing summer sun refuses to relent, the reason becomes clear — one of the two ponds in the village has gone bone dry because it has not been linked under the Athikadavu-Avinashi Ground Water Recharge and Irrigation Project. Farmers in the village are demanding the second phase of the project to be implemented soon so that both the ponds are linked and they get water for irrigation.
This issue is not limited to this village, but throughout the constituency. Waterbodies have not been included in this scheme in many villages.
“The Athikadavu-Avinashi project, which has been implemented at a cost of about `1,900 crore, is providing water to 1,045 waterbodies in Erode, Tiruppur, and Coimbatore districts. However, about 1,400 water bodies are not included in the first phase of the project in the above districts.
Under Avinashi constituency alone, around 120 water bodies have been left out of the project in various villages. As a result, there is greenery only in areas containing water bodies that receive water under this scheme. Drought runs rampant in areas where the waterbodies are not included.
A large number of farmers depend on these ponds. That is why we urge the government to implement the second phase of the Athikadavu project for the remaining ponds,” Athikadavu-Avinashi Project Agitation Committee coordinator MS Sambath Kumar said.
M Velusamy, son of K Marappa Gounder, the constituency’s first MLA, who fought for this project for more than 30 years, said, “1.5 tmc of water is currently required for the first phase of the Athikadavu project. One tmc of water is sufficient for the second phase to fill 1,400 ponds. Through the Pandiar-Moyar link project, we can ensure adequate availability for the project. Therefore, political parties must show initiative to implement this.”
As we move on and enter Avinashi town, there is a demand to improve basic amenities including roads and healthcare. “The chariot festival at the Avinashilingeswarar Temple is famous. Severe traffic congestion prevails within the city during the chariot festival and auspicious occasions. Therefore, a ring road project should be implemented for Avinashi city. We have been emphasising this for a long time,” said G Logesh, a studio owner.
Another long-standing demand among the residents is to upgrade the government hospital. “Avinashi is a labour hub. Apart from the local residents, a large number of other state workers stay and work in private industries here. There is only one GH in Avinashi for emergency treatment for all. But this hospital has not been upgraded for a long time.
Since this is a city adjacent to the national highway, there is a need to upgrade the government hospital with modern facilities. Road accidents occur frequently on NH. That is why we are demanding the establishment of a 24-hour trauma care centre at Avinashi GH,” said GV Ravikumar, a social activist.
There are also calls to implement a drinking water project to meet the town’s growing water demands. “A severe drinking water shortage prevails in the suburban and village areas of Avinashi,” said M Kathiravan from Cheyur.
Other demands include establishment of an ITI, bus stand, power loom industrial park, and a college of sculpture in TM Poondi, Geographical Indication (GI) tag for sculptures produced locally, GI for Cheyur groundnut, creation of a sanctuary in Kousika River basin, protection of the Kousika and Nallar rivers, and the establishment of PWD office, integrated agri centre, integrated court complex and a sports stadium.
This constituency has been facing elections since 1957. Since 1977, this constituency has been reserved for the Scheduled Castes. From 1984 to 2021, with the exception of 1996, AIADMK has consistently won in this constituency. The party has significant support from the Gounder community - the second largest community in the constituency. The DMK has won directly only once.
Former Assembly speaker P Dhanapal, who won the last two times from Avinashi, was denied a ticket this time. Union minister L Murugan, who lost to DMK’s N Kayalvizhi by a margin of 1,393 votes in Dharapuram in the 2021 Assembly election, has been chosen to contest from the constituency this time.
“The Athikadavu-Avinashi project has increased groundwater levels in many villages, benefiting farmers and the public. We will definitely implement the second phase of the Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme,” said Murugan while campaigning.
DMK, on the other hand, has fielded a local candidate — Dr V Gokilamani (28), with a very humble background, from Thirumalaigoundanpalayam, the very village where P Pappal, a female Dalit cook, was subjected to the atrocity of untouchability.
The decision has been well received on the ground. Taking advantage of the local connect, DMK has launched the campaign on the theme ‘Namma Thoguthi (our constituency), Namma Oor Ponnu (our hometown girl)’ against L Murugan. Whispers from the ground point to significant support for DMK from the Adi Dravidar community — the largest one in the constituency.
“I am a native of Avinashi. I was born, educated, and raised right here. I am fully aware of the lifestyle, hardships, and needs of the people of Avinashi. I will definitely fulfil the needs of the people,” Gokilamani says while campaigning.
TVK’s S Kamali and NTK’s V Menaka are also expected to secure a significant number of votes. 14 candidates, including independents, are in the fray.