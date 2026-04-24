TN Assembly elections record 85.15 per cent polling

The Election Commission on Friday revised Tamil Nadu's provisional overall voter turnout figures to 85.15 per cent, with Karur and Salem districts topping the charts with over 90 per cent polling.

Karur district topped with 92.63 per cent followed by Salem which registered 90.76 per cent.

Kanniyakumari district has recorded the lowest of 75.61 per cent.

In Chennai district, Perambur constituency, where TVK chief Vijay is contesting, secured the highest poll percentage of 89.73 per cent compared to 11 other constituencies in the state capital.

Mylapore constituency secured the lowest of 74.89 per cent in the state capital.

Kolathur Assembly constituency in Chennai, where DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin is contesting, registered 86.11 polling.

At Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, here, it was 84.34 per cent.

Deputy CM and Stalin's son, Udhayanidhi is contesting for the second time from this city constituency.

Edappadi constituency in Salem recorded 92.09 per cent.

AIADMK general secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is contesting from his traditional seat for yet another time.

In Tiruchirappalli East, where Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief and actor-turned-politician Vijay is contesting, 81.77 per cent polling was recorded till 6 pm on Thursday.

Vijay is also contesting in Perambur.