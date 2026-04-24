TN Assembly elections record 85.15 per cent polling

The Election Commission on Friday revised Tamil Nadu's provisional overall voter turnout figures to 85.15 per cent, with Karur and Salem districts topping the charts with over 90 per cent polling.
Karur district topped with 92.63 per cent followed by Salem which registered 90.76 per cent.
Kanniyakumari district has recorded the lowest of 75.61 per cent.
In Chennai district, Perambur constituency, where TVK chief Vijay is contesting, secured the highest poll percentage of 89.73 per cent compared to 11 other constituencies in the state capital.
Mylapore constituency secured the lowest of 74.89 per cent in the state capital.
Kolathur Assembly constituency in Chennai, where DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin is contesting, registered 86.11 polling.
At Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, here, it was 84.34 per cent.
Deputy CM and Stalin's son, Udhayanidhi is contesting for the second time from this city constituency.
Edappadi constituency in Salem recorded 92.09 per cent.
AIADMK general secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is contesting from his traditional seat for yet another time.
In Tiruchirappalli East, where Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief and actor-turned-politician Vijay is contesting, 81.77 per cent polling was recorded till 6 pm on Thursday.
Vijay is also contesting in Perambur.
The voting percentage in Karaikudi in Sivaganga district where NTK top leader Seeman is trying his luck from, has witnessed a turnout of 74.33 per cent.
A senior official from EC said "these figures are not final and are based on data received from a subset of polling stations. The data is dynamic and is continuously updated as new information becomes available."
He said the overall polling trends do not include data from postal ballot voting, which is compiled separately and added to final official count.
The official pointed out that the actual number of votes polled at each polling station is formally recorded in form 17C, which is provided to all polling agents, appointed by the candidates and present at the close of poll.
The poll authorities have also begun scrutiny of the total number of voters now.
With regard to the scrutiny to arrive at the exact number of votes polled, the official said the data provided by every polling station will be manually verified in each district.
"The final figure comprising the number of male, female and transgender voters will likely arrive by this evening," he added.
Elections to 234 Assembly segments in Tamil Nadu were held on Thursday and the counting is scheduled on May 4.
The DMK, which heads the Secular Progressive Alliance, is seeking to retain power, and is leading a multi-party coalition that includes Congress, Left parties and the VCK.
The AIADMK, heading the National Democratic Alliance, on the other hand, is pushing for a return to power with allies BJP, AMMK and PMK, among others, in tow.
Actor Vijay-led TVK is attempting to break the decades long tradition of DMK and AIADMK alternatively ruling the state and form its government.
(With inputs from PTI)