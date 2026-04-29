Pressure builds up after record polling; CM candidates go the extra mile

CHENNAI: Their fate has already been sealed, and is in safe custody in strongrooms. With just a couple of days more for the May 4 verdict, the chief ministerial candidates are counting the days, trying to read the implications of the record 85% turnout.

DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin has taken a time off from politics and gone to Kodaikanal after reviewing the post-poll analysis carried out by his party workers and the strategist firm Populus Empowerment Network (PEN).

Sources with DMK said before leaving for a short vacation, Stalin visited the party’s war-room at the DMK headquarters and the PEN office on April 24 to review the post poll analysis.