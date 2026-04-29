Retired Madras HC judge urges youth to not stress over poll verdict; cautions against social media frenzy

CHENNAI: Expressing concern over the social media messages posted by the supporters of actor and founder of TVK Vijay, retired judge of the Madras High Court Justice R Kirubakaran on Tuesday called upon the younger generation to take the poll outcome in its stride, without getting stressed out if the verdict goes against their leader.

He requested all the political parties and cinema artistes to make an appeal to the youngsters towards a positive approach on the election results, to be declared on May 4, and move forward by taking them in the right spirit.

“You should tell your young party men/supporters to take the poll outcome in the right spirit and not to go berserk,” he told reporters here on Tuesday.

The retired judge said film artistes should spread awareness among the youngsters by circulating messages. “Don’t think that I am pointing fingers at one particular party, it is applicable to all the parties,” he added, noting great leaders had also suffered defeat in the past elections.

They can celebrate if their party wins, otherwise, they have to prepare for facing the next election, he added.