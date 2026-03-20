'Lock up' party office: DMK's swipe at Palaniswami over Delhi visit for seat-sharing talks

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Friday took a swipe at AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami for holding seat-sharing talks in Delhi with the BJP, suggesting it was unprecedented for a party leading the NDA in Tamil Nadu.

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin claimed that the move only proved that the “election is between Tamil Nadu and Delhi”.

In a sarcastic remark, DMK leader and state minister K N Nehru asked the AIADMK to “lock up” its headquarters in Chennai, questioning how a Tamil Nadu-based party leading the coalition could hold seat-sharing talks in the national capital.

Drawing a comparison with investigative agencies issuing summons, Nehru alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had “invited” Palaniswami for the talks.

Stalin questioned the purpose of Palaniswami’s visit to Delhi. “Is it to secure funds being denied to Tamil Nadu? Is it to push for stalled projects? Is it to resolve the shortage of cooking gas cylinders? No, not at all,” he said in a statement.

In a separate statement, Nehru, the DMK’s principal secretary, said that if the AIADMK was indeed leading the NDA in Tamil Nadu, the seat-sharing talks should have taken place at its headquarters in Chennai.

“Instead, Palaniswami is holding discussions at Amit Shah’s residence. Not even once have such talks been held at the office of the party that is supposed to lead the alliance. Nor have they taken place at Palaniswami’s residence in Chennai,” he said.