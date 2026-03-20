Two alliances, many battles: The maths behind Tamil Nadu’s 2026 Assembly poll

Key faces

This time the election is being defined by a blend of entrenched Dravidian leadership and assertive new entrants, underscoring both continuity and change. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin remains the central figure of the DMK-led alliance, anchoring the campaign around governance, welfare delivery, and coalition stability.

On the opposing side, Edappadi K. Palaniswami has emerged as the AIADMK’s principal face, working to consolidate the party’s base and rebuild its electoral coherence. The BJP, meanwhile, is seeking to widen its footprint under State President Nainar Nagendran and senior leader K. Annamalai, positioning itself as a more visible and vocal player in the state’s traditionally bipolar arena.

Adding a disruptive edge are newer political actors, most notably actor Vijay and his political outfit Tamilaga Vettri Kazhakam (TVK), whose entry has generated traction among younger voters and introduced an element of unpredictability.

Kamal Haasan continues to occupy a strategic space, with his political positioning and alliance choices carrying the potential to influence outcomes in closely fought constituencies. Alongside them, a range of regional leaders and caste-based influencers remain crucial at the constituency level. Together, these figures highlight an election where leadership appeal, alliance chemistry, and the ability to mobilise social coalitions will be decisive in shaping the final verdict.