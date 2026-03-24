When 'Nadigar Thilagam' Shivaji Ganesan entered politics—and regretted it

"...When we make wrong decisions, we have to face disappointments," legendary Tamil actor Sivaji Ganesan is reported to have stated after his party, Tamizhaga Munnetra Munnani, failed to make a mark in electoral politics in Tamil Nadu, where film stars have often succeeded in politics.

Sivaji Ganesan, born Villupuram Chinnaiya Manrayar Ganesamoorthy, started his political career as an activist of the Dravidar Kazhagam before joining the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam when it was launched by CN Annadurai. But he quit the DMK in 1956 after coming under fire for visiting the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, as the party at the time strongly advocated atheism.

Later, he became a Congress supporter under the leadership of K Kamaraj. The then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi nominated him to the Rajya Sabha, where he served from 1982 to 1988.

After the death of MG Ramachandran, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) split into factions led by VN Janaki Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. Sivaji reportedly had a difference of opinion with the Congress over which faction of the AIADMK to support in the 1989 state elections. He then launched his own party, Tamizhaga Munnetra Munnani. The party backed Janaki Ramachandran's faction but lost all 49 seats it contested. Sivaji himself was defeated by DMK candidate Durai Chandrasekaran in the Tiruvaiyaru constituency by a margin of 10,643 votes.

Ganesan eventually regretted his decision to float his own party and merged it with the Janata Dal in December 1989. He was state President of the Janata Dal before he said quits to his political career.

His party existed only briefly, from 10 February 1988 to December 1989.