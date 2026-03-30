TN CM files nomination from Kolathur constituency in Chennai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin on Monday filed his nomination from Kolathur Assembly constituency in Chennai.

After filing his papers, Stalin expressed full confidence that people would hand him a spectacular victory for the 4th time in a row in Kolathur segment.

Stalin had successfully contested polls from Kolathur constituency in 2011, 2016 and 2021 Assembly elections.

Soon after filing his papers, Stalin briefly held a road show and waved to the people and sought support.

The DMK chief also released a book on his achivements for the Kolathur constituency.