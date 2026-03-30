Vijay declares assets worth Rs 640.50 crore, including Rs 15.76 crore in wife Sankgeetha's name

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Monday filed his nomination to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections from the Perambur constituency in Chennai.

The actor turned politician has declared assets worth Rs 640.50 crore, including Rs 420.10 crore of moveable assets and Rs 220.15 crore of immovable assets, as per the affidavit.

Of his movable assets, Rs 404.58 crore was declared in his name and Rs 15.51 crore in his wife Sankgeetha's name. The value of his immovable assets worth Rs 220.40 crore included Rs 220.15 crore in his name and Rs 25 lakh in his wife's name.

Vijay's annual income during 2020-21 is Rs 8.04 crore, which increased to Rs 184.53 crore during the financial year 2024-25. Vijay's movable assets include five cars, of which four are high-end cars worth a total of over Rs 7.5 crore.

The declared assets included two BMW cars worth Rs 2.81 crore, a Toyota Lexus 350 worth Rs 3.01 crore, a Toyota Vellfire worth Rs 1.63 crore and a Maruti Swift car worth Rs 5.35 lakh. Interestingly, the list of vehicles also included a moped bike worth Rs 67,400 from a well-known Indian brand.

According to the affidavit, Vijay and his wife together held 501.87 sovereigns of gold (around 4 kilograms) worth Rs 5.27 crore, of which 391.5 sovereigns of gold were declared under his wife Sangkeetha's name. The couple also held Rs 15.25 lakh worth of silver articles. The affidavit also mentioned Sangkeetha owning a 134.91 carat diamond worth Rs 1 crore.

The affidavit also mentioned a Rs 3 crore loan provided by Vijay to TVK general secretary N Anand.

Sangkeetha, who has been married to Vijay for over 27 years, has recently filed for divorce alleging the veteren actor was involved in an extramarital affair with an actress.