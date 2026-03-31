Regardless of teams arrayed against us, will prove DMK, CM Stalin are champions: Udhayanidhi

DHARMAPURI: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday said the DMK will prove that the party and Chief Minister M K Stalin are the real champions, irrespective of the teams challenging the party in the April 23 election.

Accusing the AIADMK of attempting to help the BJP gain a foothold in the state, he said the ensuing election was a contest between Tamil Nadu, which is the soil of self-respect, and the Delhi team.

"Regardless of the teams arrayed against us in the polls, we will prove that the DMK and our Chief Minister M K Stalin are the real champions," Udhayanidhi said, addressing a poll rally in Pappireddipatti in the district.

"He asked the crowd, "Will you prove that the DMK and our CM are the champions? Will you do it? Will you prove that Tamil Nadu, the land of self-respect, is always out of Delhi's control and that there's no room for subservient groups in the state," he asked, and the crowd replied with a loud "yes."