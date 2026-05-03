EC reports 85.10% turnout in Tamil Nadu; 4.8 crore votes polled in Assembly elections

CHENNAI: The Election Commission said in a late Saturday night release that around 4.8 crore votes were polled in the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, recording a voter turnout of 85.10 per cent.

Of the total 4,87,98,833 votes polled, 2,52,59,596 were cast by women, 2,35,34,720 by men, and 4,517 by transgender voters.

Karur constituency recorded the highest turnout at 93.41 per cent, followed closely by Veerapandi in Salem district at 93.36 per cent. The lowest turnout of 71.26 per cent was reported in Killiyoor in Kanyakumari district.

The Assembly elections were held on April 23, and counting of votes will take place on May 4 from 8 am.

Votes from all 75,064 polling stations, along with postal ballots, will be counted at 62 designated centres across the state.

The elections witnessed a three-cornered contest involving the ruling DMK, its rival AIADMK, and the new entrant TVK, led by actor Vijay.