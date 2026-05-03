LIVE | Tamil Nadu Results 2026: DMK seeks to retain power amid three-way challenge from AIADMK, TVK

DMK faces anti-incumbency test as AIADMK, TVK threat loom large Tamil Nadu awaits a high-stakes verdict on Monday as counting of votes for the April 23 Assembly elections begins, with the outcome set to determine whether the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam retains power or if the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam returns to office after five years in opposition.

Counting will commence at 8 am across 62 centres under a comprehensive three-tier security arrangement, with postal ballots taken up first, followed by electronic voting machines. Over one lakh personnel, including counting staff and security forces, have been deployed, while the Election Commission has introduced QR code-based identity checks to regulate access.

Polling was held across all 234 constituencies, witnessing strong participation. Exit polls have largely projected a win for the DMK-led alliance, though several indicate a close fight, reflecting a competitive electoral landscape. The contest has been further shaped by the entry of actor-politician Vijay’s TVK, which is expected to make an electoral debut with notable impact, and the continued presence of Seeman’s NTK.

Their participation has added a multi-cornered dimension, raising the possibility of vote splits in key constituencies. Both the DMK and AIADMK have activated war rooms to monitor counting in real time, deploying legal teams and communication networks to respond swiftly to any disputes or irregularities.

The heightened vigilance follows narrow margins in several seats in the 2021 elections, with parties bracing for similarly tight contests. With political stakes high and margins expected to be close, the results are set to shape the state’s political trajectory.