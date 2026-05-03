Tamil Nadu Elections

LIVE | Tamil Nadu Results 2026: DMK seeks to retain power amid three-way challenge from AIADMK, TVK

Counting for 234 seats starts today under three-tier security, with actor-politician Vijay’s TVK debut and tight margins expected to define the mandate.
From left: AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, DMK's CM MK Stalin, TVK chief Vijay.
From left: AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, DMK's CM MK Stalin, TVK chief Vijay.Photo | EPS
TNIE online desk

Tamil Nadu verdict day: DMK seeks repeat, AIADMK eyes comeback as counting set to begin

Summary

Tamil Nadu heads for a decisive verdict on Monday as counting of votes will determine whether the ruling DMK Secular Progressive Alliance retains power or if the AIADMK-led NDA stages a comeback after five years in opposition. The entry of Vijay-led TVK has added complexity to the electoral landscape.

Votes from 234 constituencies will be counted from 8 am across 62 centres under tight security, following polling on April 23. Exit polls broadly project a win for the DMK-led alliance, though many indicate a close contest, with TVK poised to play spoilsport. With multi-cornered contests and shifting voter dynamics, the outcome is expected to hinge on narrow margins in several constituencies.

Exit polls favour DMK-led bloc, TVK emerges as wildcard

Exit polls broadly indicate a return to power for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance, with several projections placing it ahead of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led front and suggesting a comfortable majority in the 234-member Assembly, where the halfway mark is 118. However, two surveys pointed to a hung House.

Axis My India projected 92–110 seats for the DMK-led alliance, 22–23 for the AIADMK plus, and 98–120 for Vijay-led TVK. Kamakhya Analytics forecast 78–95 for the DMK plus, 68–84 for the AIADMK plus and 67–81 for TVK. Other polls indicated a stronger DMK performance.

People’s Pulse projected 125–145 for the DMK-led alliance, 65–80 for AIADMK-BJP and 18–24 for TVK. Matrize forecast 122–132 for DMK-Congress, 87–100 for AIADMK plus and 10–12 for TVK, while P-Marq projected 125–145, 65–85 and 16–26 respectively.

JVC was the only pollster projecting an AIADMK-led win, forecasting 128–147 seats for AIADMK plus, 75–95 for DMK plus and 18–15 for TVK. Praja Poll estimated 148–168 for DMK plus, 61–81 for AIADMK and 1–9 for TVK, while People’s Insight projected 120–140, 60–70 and 30–40 respectively. The wide range underscores a fragmented contest, with TVK’s debut emerging as a key variable in a closely watched three-way race.

Edappadi K Palaniswami
M K Stalin
EPS
Tamil Nadu elections 2026
DMK vs AIADMK vs TVK
Tamil Nadu Election results