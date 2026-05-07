TVK fans across state disappointed, return from cancelled swearing-in ceremony venue

Hundreds of TVK supporters, including those travelled from various parts of the state, were left disappointed as they could not see their leader Vijay as Chief Minister.

They gathered at Nehru Indoor Stadium in the city on Thursday, only to be met with locked gates and a lack of information regarding the scheduled proceedings.

Many supporters expressed deep disappointment and confusion upon finding the premises closed and without official communication.

Speaking to PTI Videos, fans and party loyalists described a sense of heartbreak after arriving early to secure a place in line.

Charulatha, a supporter, noted the emotional toll of the situation: "We came with so much joy thinking he would become the chief minister today, but there is nothing here. The gates are closed. It is very painful."

Sai Deepika, her daughter and a student set to enter the 12th grade, shared her excitement for the event: "I was very excited to be here. I have been telling everyone he will win and do good things for the people."